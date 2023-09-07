The Horsham and District Football Netball League heads to Quantong Recreation Reserve for the 2023 grand finals on Saturday, September 9.
After 16 weeks of regular season competition, and three weeks of nail-biting finals, the two best teams of the HDFNL's seven netball grades and four football grades gear up for this year's premiership playoffs.
Seniors
Harrow Balmoral takes on Jeparit Rainbow in the senior's football grand final.
The Southern Roos' grand final ticket was punched when the side beat the Storm in this year's qualifying finals.
Despite that drubbing, Jeparit Rainbow managed to right the ship in a preliminary final, finding the form to beat Noradjuha Quantong and earn a chance at redemption against Harrow Balmoral.
Reserves
While the club's senior team fell one game short, Noradjuha Quantong's reserve will run onto their home track to take on the Southern Roos in the reserve grade.
The Bombers' season remained perfect for 14 rounds, with a win against Harrow Balmoral under its belt.
But, the Southern Roos footballers got their win back in the qualifying final, with Noradjuha Quantong having to take on Kalkee in the prelim to punch its ticket to this decider.
Under 17
Defending a flag can often prove difficult, but Pimpinio's under 17s' squad has made it look easy.
An unbeaten season has led the Tigers into the grand final where the side is the heavy favourites.
After finishing the regular season in fifth, the Natimuk United Rams have surged through the finals series, counting wins against the Swifts, Harrow Balmoral and Kalkee, and will now challenge Pimpinio with the premiership up for grabs.
Under 14
Noradjuha Quantong has another home grand final in the under 14s division with the Bombers out for redemption against Kaniva Leeor United.
The Cougars beat Noradjuha Quantong to qualify for the big dance, with the Bombers' loss sending the side into a must-win prelim against Rupanyup, which it won by 24 points.
A grade
The Laharum Demons will take on the Edenhope Apsley in the HDFNL A grade grand final for the second consecutive year.
The Saints won last year final showdown, hand have not lost a game of netball since.
Laharum has been the biggest challenge for the Saints all season, and came agonisingly close to claiming the upset in the qualifying finals.
A loss then meant the Demons netballers had to earn their grand final berth in a preliminary against Rupanyup, but the Demons believe their fitness focus can be the edge that finally beats Edenhope Apsley.
17 and under
A dominant year in the 17 and under division has seen the Tigers bound into the grand final.
Included in the Tigers run is two wins over its grand final opponents, Kalkee, including one in the qualifying finals.
Kalkee has only been beaten by Pimpinio in 2023, and after claiming a dominant win against Taylors Lake, the side will hope to carry that form into the premiership decider.
B grade
Kalkee will also appear in the B grade grand final, as the side looks for redemption against the side it lost in in the qualifiers, Natimuk United.
Despite KLU asking questions of the Kalkee's game in the prelim, the Kee's came away with a 10 goal win to get another shot at the Rams.
15 and under
Pimpinio and Kalkee will clash in the 15 and under grand final.
Having finished as the top two teams in the HDFNL, Kalkee and Pimpinio met in the qualifying final, with the Kee's punching its grand final ticket.
Pimpinio's final path would then send the side through Edenhope Apsley in prelim, with the Tigers winning and earning one more shot at the Tigers.
C grade
Pimpinio will also appear in the C grade grand final, taking on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
Both side's qualified for the premiership decider by beating Kalkee, who despite finishing the season in second, was eliminated from the finals in straight sets.
13 and under
In another rematch of the qualifying finals two weeks prior, Pimpinio will meet Harrow Balmoral in Saturday's grand final.
When the side's met in the qualifier, it was the Tigers who advanced.
The Southern Roos netballers had to earn their grand final spot in a prelim against Laharum.
C reserve
Noradjuha Quantong will take on Edenhope Apsley in the C reserve grand final.
After an unbeaten regular season, Kalkee has been eliminated from finals in straight sets with both the Bombers and Saints overcoming the minor premiers to earn their spots in the decider.
