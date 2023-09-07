After considering moving to the Wimmera League for the past few years, midfielder/forward Jasper Gunn has joined the Horsham Demons for the 2024 season.
The 24-year-old is interested in learning from former premiership coach Jordyn Burke, who is returning to the role next season.
"The opportunity to play with a mix of experience and youth was appealing," Gunn said.
"I'm looking forward to learning a lot from him [Burke] as he has a lot of experience in both playing and coaching."
Gunn, who had spent his career with the HDFNL's Kalkee, will add some versatility and leadership to the Demons squad as he was an assistant coach in 2023.
In 16 matches, Gunn kicked 24 goals and featured in the best on 14 occasions.
Gunn will join a young, exciting core with Ben Janetzki and Brody Pope in the midfield and Jordan Motton inside the forward 50.
The Demons have re-signed a significant portion of its playing group for the 2024 season, with Gunn being the second recruit after the return of Ryan Kemp to the maroon and blue.
Kemp last played for the Demons in 2018, winning the Toohey Medal and leading the league's goal kicking.
Since his departure, Kemp has played for Werribee in the VFL and Swan Districts in the WAFL.
Gunn is excited to gain more knowledge from his new teammates and coaches.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of the Wimmera League and learning as much as I can from the players around me and the coaching group," Gunn said.
Horsham has its Under 14s and 17s teams through to grand finals, whilst the Reserves will battle the Burras in a prelim on Sunday, September 10.
