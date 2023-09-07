The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Football Netball Preview

Southern Roo's coach expects tougher challenge in HDFNL decider

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:00am
After a regular season without loss, and a convincing triumph in the qualifying final, Harrow Balmoral is now to fight for the HDFNL premiership in the grand final at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9.

