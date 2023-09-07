After a regular season without loss, and a convincing triumph in the qualifying final, Harrow Balmoral is now to fight for the HDFNL premiership in the grand final at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9.
Opposing Harrow Balmoral is the Jeparit Rainbow Storm, the team the Southern Roos dominated only two weeks prior.
Then, the Roos kicked 17 goals to the Storm's five, to win by 83 points.
Paths to the decider
When speaking about the result, Harrow Balmoral coach, Jai Thompson said he never expected a blow out.
"You come into the game and you're just always expecting the tough contests," he said.
"I think we've done that most of the year. As we started rolling through the game, we realized our setups are working, and they were struggling to get the ball through us in the way they attack, I think that's when we started to realize that we were rolling pretty well."
With such a strong result in the match, Thompson said he does hold confidence heading into the grand final, but he's not banking on anything.
"We need to continue doing what we're doing to make sure we're right for that grand final," he said.
