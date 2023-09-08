Police are investigating a break-in at Robertson's Furniture, which was vandalised on Sunday, September 3.
The rear roller door of the building was damaged to gain entry, a truck window was smashed, and the dash was damaged. The truck stereo system was removed and is missing.
Acting Sergeant Marc Davey said that crime has not increased in Horsham, but several businesses have been broken into in recent weeks, including a jeweler and an electronic shop.
"We encourage business owners not to leave cash on their premises and to have security cameras operating," Act Sgt Davey said.
Horsham Police are piecing together security footage in their investigation into the weekend incident.
"It is also a timely reminder for people to lock up vehicles and not leave valuables in sight," Act Sgt Davey said.
Remove all valuables, including GPS, sunglasses, coins, laptops, mobile phones, i-pods, jewelry, handbags, and tools, and make sure you engrave items with the letter V and your licence number.
"This helps police return items to the owner when they are recovered," he said.
If anyone has information about the weekend break-in, police can be contacted on 131 444
