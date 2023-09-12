Liberal politicians have brought in the big guns to mobilise opposition to the Voice to Parliament.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott accepted an invitation to Ballarat on September 5 to tap into an "undercurrent of frustration" local Liberal MPs say is not getting the attention it deserves as the "Yes" campaign intensifies in the lead-up to the October referendum.
Mr Abbott was the guest of honour at a ticketed event, organised by Victorian upper house MPs Bev McArthur and Joe McCracken, at Ballarat Yacht Club.
About 100 people were expected to attend the q&a-style event, named simply 'Tony Abbott in Ballarat'.
Speaking exclusively to Australian Community Media on September 5, Mr Abbott called the Voice "un-Australian" and said he "want[ed] people to feel that it's OK to say 'no' ".
In his first visit to the city since the 2017 unveiling of his Botanical Gardens bust, the Advance Australia advisory board member said he had not had the opportunity to gauge how the majority of locals felt about the Voice but his "impression from just being around the place generally" was that "the more people learn of the Voice, the less impressed they are".
Mr Abbott confirmed he had not met with any of Ballarat's Indigenous leaders, nor had plans to, but emphasised his support of the "heroic" Indigenous federal parliamentarian Jacinta Price and former politician Warren Mundine for leading the "mums and dads and little people's campaign" for the "no" vote.
"With all the weight of money and establishment opinion for 'yes' - it's important people get exposed to 'no'," he said.
"...I'm keen to do as much as I can. I think the little people and the mums and dads - they deserve their voice, and I'll do my best to provide it."
Ms McArthur said there was no one more suited to speaking to "sensible people in the country" than Mr Abbott.
"He's one of our greatest leaders that the party's ever had, and Ballarat's a very important historical place and there's no better person to come to Ballarat to talk about the Voice than the former prime minister..."
Mr McCracken hoped the visit would make regional Victorian residents less "afraid" to speak out against the Voice because of "societal pressure" to vote "yes".
"There's an undercurrent of frustration by being constantly told, 'you have to do this' - you're guilted into saying 'yes'.
It's sort of like, 'don't talk about it' - whereas you should be able at least to be open and free and talk about it without being afraid of being ridiculed."
The City of Ballarat was yet to announce a position, and Mr McCracken said it would be inappropriate to do so.
"If any council spends ratepayers' money on supporting one side or another - they don't have a mandate to do that," he said.
"If every road is perfect, if every footpath doesn't have a crack in it, well then maybe you might consider it but until that's the case, stick to what you should be doing."
