The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Hindmarsh Shire welcomes new CEO | Mayoral Matters

By Cr Brett Ireland
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hindmarsh Shire mayor, Brett Ireland.
Hindmarsh Shire mayor, Brett Ireland.

On behalf of my fellow councillors, I am delighted to welcome Ms Jessie Holmes as the CEO of our shire for the next five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.