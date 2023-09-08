On behalf of my fellow councillors, I am delighted to welcome Ms Jessie Holmes as the CEO of our shire for the next five years.
Jessie was selected over a field of quality applicants and brings previous local government experience from her roles with Buloke Shire and more recently as CEO of Yarriambiack Shire where she performed credibly.
Jessie has been performing in the role of Director Infrastructure Services at Hindmarsh Shire for the past 12 months so has already built a rapport with community groups and the wider community alike.
We look forward to what Jessie can bring to our shire.
Once again, our shire is conducting the school holiday activities program.
This has been exceptionally well received and patronised previously and this terms schedule is no exception, offering a broad range of activities for all.
Please check our council Facebook page for dates and information.
Don't forget our Community Action Grants and Business Assistance Grants are still open to all and close on 29 September 2023.
The deck at the Jeparit swimming hole is nearing completion, complimenting the new amenities block and camp kitchen forming part of the Wimmera River Discovery Trail.
Once completed, landscaping works can commence to enhance what should be a wonderful amenity for the town.
Rainbow can also look forward to its all-abilities amenities block arriving soon which is currently being built off site in Bendigo and will be transported in its entirety around October.
It is also anticipated the new cabins for Dimboola (3), Rainbow (2) and Jeparit (1) will be delivered around mid to late October.
Finally, we will once again be running our Seniors Concert in Nhill, this forms part of our recognition to the senior members of our community and a small token of thanks to the contributions they have made through volunteering etc.
This year will be the Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute show which I am really looking forward too.
There will be free buses running from Rainbow, Jeparit and Dimboola.
