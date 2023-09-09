The Hindmarsh Shire Council, together with the Victorian Seniors Festival, are excited to be hosting 'The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show' for the 2023 Seniors Concert.
On Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 11am at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre, 77-79 Nelson Street, Nhill, welcome 'Get Rhythm' the ultimate Johnny Cash and June Carter Tribute Show.
Doors will open from 10.30am.
This fantastic show is led by husband-and-wife duo Mark and Joanne Caligiuri, and together they celebrate the life, love and music of this beloved duo performing favourites such as "Folsom Prison Blues', "Ring of Fire" and "Walk the Line", as well as popular duets including "Jackson" and "Long-Legged Guitar Pickin' Man".
This is more than just a show for Mark and Joanne.
They are both Johnny Cash and June Carter fans in real life, so they put their hearts and souls into their performance to honour these great legends.
Tickets are free, but making a booking is essential.
To book a seat, drop into a Hindmarsh Shire Council Customer Service Centre to collect a ticket or contact the friendly customer service team on 5391 4444.
Free transport will be available from Rainbow, Jeparit, and Dimboola - please a staff member know when you book a ticket if you will require a seat on the bus.
Busses depart the Rainbow Post Office at 9.30am, the Jeparit Memorial Hall at 10am and the Dimboola Library at 10am.
