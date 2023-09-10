State Member for Western Victoria Region Jacinta Errmacora MP described the new pump track and playspace in Murtoa's Rabl Park as a solution-focused project at the official opening on Wednesday, September 6.
The Victorian Government-backed project was built in conjunction with the community and the Yarriambiack Shire Council, but it was driven by the Year 5 and 6 students from Murtoa College.
"Playspaces allow children to experience adventure, develop skills, and let their imagination run wild, all while spending time with family and friends," Ms Ermacora said.
Led by teacher Peter Downs, when faced with the uncertainty of a global pandemic and its impact on students, he embarked on an idea to involve students in a community project they could manage across all aspects.
He asked them, 'What would they build if they could design their dream park?'
From an idea to the design process and planning. application for funding and following the project through to the end lifted their spirits.
Still, more than that, it showed them that if you want something in your community, you need to advocate for it and work hard," President of the Progress Association John Delahunty said.
"This project is an example of community unity, and the outcome will be enjoyed for many years," he said.
Works at the park have created a 48-meter composite fiberglass and plywood pump track, providing endless fun for skaters and riders of all ages.
"Murtoa and the Yarriambiak Council have shown me that they can pivot to the needs of the community and come up with a solution, and that impressed me about your community," she said.
Ms Ermacora arrived prepared with her mountain bike and helmet to try out the new addition to Rabl Park.
After several laps, she gave it the thumbs up and said, " The combination of the pump track, playspace, and trails means there will be something for everyone at Rabl Park, and I look forward to seeing the community put them to good use."
"We're giving communities like Murtoa the facilities they need and deserve so more people can tap into the health benefits of recreation and enjoying the great outdoors," Ms Emacora said.
The new playspace has soft fall surfaces, boundaries, a play shop front, and a steering wheel.
The Murtoa Community Action Plan will include additional trails and pathways connecting the park and the new equipment and will provide spaces for the wider community to enjoy walking, running, and casual active recreational activities
"Council was impressed with how the students approached the project. They identified a need, sourced pictures and designs of what they imagined, approached the Progress Association, petitioned the council, and followed it through," Sport and Recreation Coordinator Rebecca Botheras said.
The Victorian Government's Local Sports and Infrastructure Fund provided $88,000 and the Community Infrastructure a further $56,000.
Depending on funding, future planning includes a skate park and a half basketball court.
