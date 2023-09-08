The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have only made one change to its team ahead of the 2023 HDFNL grand final.
The side welcomes back Will Burbury, who returns from a seven week hiatus after having played in all of the Southern Roos' first 12 fixtures.
In those 12 games, Burbury kicked 14 goals and was named best player seven times.
HDFNL grand finals:
Jeparit Rainbow have stayed similarly consistent with its 21-man squad, with Bradley Stokes inclusion the only change from the side that played Noradjuha Quantong in the preliminary final one week earlier.
A Northern Territory recruit, Stokes injects a pile of energy and skill into the Storm's side as well as a good turn of pace to escape tight contests.
Ins: Will Bubury
Outs: Scott Heath
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Gregory Hamilton, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, James Staude, Tom Conheady, Callum Hobbs, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant
Ins: Bradley Stokes
Outs: Dean Perkins
Line-up: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Thomas Long, Thomas Schumann, Matthew Synoradzki, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Antonio James, Justin Cozens, Trent Burgoyne, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Jordan Leach, Braxton Ah Mat
