The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Talent League: Rebels two wins from grand final berth

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels comfortably made it through the Talent League wildcard round and now turn their attention to an elimination final clash with Geelong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.