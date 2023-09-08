The Greater Western Victoria Rebels comfortably made it through the Talent League wildcard round and now turn their attention to an elimination final clash with Geelong.
The Rebels Boys travel to Kardinia Park on Sunday for an 11am match-up with the Falcons.
Sunday's winning side advances through to the Country Conference semi-final.
Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown said the Boys would have to be at their best again at the weekend.
"We know Geelong are going to come out and really bring the pressure. We can't discard them, they have always been a strong finals contender," Brown said.
"Our coaches have been working hard throughout the week with the boys reviewing our game, working heavily on fundamentals and really pressing our 'team first' mentality."
The two sides have gone head-to-head twice this season, with the Rebels walking away with the four points in both encounters.
A 74-point win in round 14 will give the Rebels plenty of confidence ahead of Sunday.
The Rebels took care of business and overcame their wildcard wound woes with a 73-point thumping of the Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.
