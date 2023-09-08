Ararat Rat Jack Ganley returns to the track for Sunday's preliminary final against Horsham Saints.
Ganley has not played for the Rats since round 14, but a run a strong showings in the games before his hiatus mean he can't be ignored.
He kicked 13 goals and was named in his side's best four times in four appearances for the Rats.
Captain, Riley Taylor will also slot back into Ararat's seniors line up having played in the reserves a week prior.
The Rats' biggest omission is Kade Bohner, who drops off the side's team list despite a strong season during which he was named best six times.
Read the preview for the preliminary final HERE
After a dominant win against Dimboola in the preliminary final, Horsham Saints take the same side to Nhill's Davis Park on Sunday, September 10, to take on Ararat.
The side has added Matthew Brown to its 22-man list for the game.
"It will pretty much be the same team," said Horsham Saints senior football coach, Ben Knott.
"Matthew Brown, our centre-half forward and backup ruck, he's a chance to come back in.
"He was off with injury, but he's actually progressed pretty well so that'd be the only change."
Ins: Riley Taylor, Jack Ganley, Adam Haslett
Outs: Kade Bohner, Thomas Cousins, Jake Williamson
Lineup: Henry Shea, Riley Taylor, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Tex Korewha, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin
HDFNL football: Harrow Balmoral 'ready, fit and firing' for grand final showdown
Ins: Matthew Brown
Outs: Nil.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin.
Keep up to date with all of the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.