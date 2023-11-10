Yarriambiack Shire Council secured a $2.8m grant from the state government's Regional Infrastructure Fund earlier this year to address the housing crisis in the region, and several of those houses are now nearing completion.
"We have two units being constructed in Woomelang and another two in Murtoa; we will also be building a further three units located in Hopetoun, Warracknabeal, and Rupanyup," chief executive Tammy Smith said.
The council contributed $1m to the project, bringing the total to $3.8m.
The units are being built to transition people over 55 years old and currently renting in the community into smaller homes, freeing up housing stock to increase growth by attracting families to the Shire.
Installation is underway for four of our seven affordable housing units constructed in Woomelang and Murtoa.
The units are prefabricated two-bedroom units with a carport and access ramps.
It is envisaged that the first four units will be available for tenants in mid to late November this year.
The Murtoa units are being constructed on a parcel of land the Council purchased with funds raised by the Murtoa Housing Units, Community Asset Committee of Council.
The two under construction in Murtoa face Cromie Street, opposite the Police Station, and have been designed in consultation with the Community Asset Committee.
The final three units will be constructed in Warracknabeal, Rupanyup, and Hopetoun.
It is envisaged that the units will be built by May 2024.
Dunmunkle Lodge will manage the Murtoa, Warracknabeal, Rupanyup and Hopetoun units.
Murtoa Community House hosted State Member for Western Victoria Region Jacinta Ermacora MP during her recent regional visit to these and other funded projects and attractions in her electorate.
"Your council came to me with a solution, and I can't express how impressed I was that you had a solution-focused project, and over lunch, we discussed several more," Ms Ermacora said.
The council has applied for further funding to build additional units.
