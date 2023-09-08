Emergency services are cleaning up as storms and powerful winds sweep across Australia's east, downing trees and damaging homes in parts of Victoria.
As of 12pm, Friday, September 8, Victoria State Emergency Service crews responded to nearly 350 calls for help overnight, including more than 100 reports of building damage.
More than one-third of the call-outs were for the state's southwest coast.
The Warrnambool recorded wind gusts of more than 100 km/h on Friday morning, accompanied by widespread showers.
Severe weather warnings remained in place on Friday morning across much of Victoria's south, including Melbourne, as well as parts of NSW and South Australia.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned wind gusts of up to 110km/h could hit Victoria before the storms travelled east, reaching the west Gippsland coast later in the afternoon.
The SES warned people to avoid travel if possible and to be wary of any hazards like floodwater or debris such as fallen trees.
The bureau predicted a cold and windy day for Melbourne, with a high chance of showers and the possibility of hail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.