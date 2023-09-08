The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wild winds prompt 350 call outs across Victoria

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:50am
Winds more than 100 kmh saw this large gum tree fall on a neighbouring property in southwest Victoria. Picture supplied
Winds more than 100 kmh saw this large gum tree fall on a neighbouring property in southwest Victoria. Picture supplied

Emergency services are cleaning up as storms and powerful winds sweep across Australia's east, downing trees and damaging homes in parts of Victoria.

Local News

