The Wimmera Football and Netball League celebrated its emerging talent on Friday, September 8, with the junior best and fairest at the Horsham Golf Club.
Under 17s
Patrick Toner, Ararat - 22 votes
Patrick Toner has been instrumental in the Rats' push towards a grand final berth in 2023.
Toner played in 15 of the 16 regular season matches and featured in the best on 13 occasions.
His 31 goals also see Toner inside the top five in the division's goal kicking, with a season-high five goals coming against the Burras in round 16.
Runner-up - Jack Henry, Horsham Saints - 20 votes
Under 14s
Oakley Farr, Horsham Demons - 48 votes
With the Demons on the verge of an undefeated season, it is no surprise that one of its players claims the division's best and fairest.
Horsham captain Oakley Farr polled the maximum amount of votes in each of the 16 regular season matches
In his 17 matches, Farr has been included in the best 16 times.
Opposition defenders have had to be wary of Farr as he has averaged a goal per game, with a season-high of three coming in the second semi-final against Saints.
Runner-up - Will Chamings, Ararat - 32 votes
17 and Under
Jorja Clode, Horsham Saints - 19 votes
A dominant season in the Saints' goal ring has seen Jorja Clode claim the 17 and Under best and fairest.
Despite playing only 12 of a possible 16 matches in the regular season, Clode shot 362 goals, with a season-high of 55 against the Demons in round 11.
The Saints await the winner of the Demons and Eagles in the grand final in search of an undefeated season.
Runner-up - Ava Koschitzke, Warrack - 18 votes.
15 and Under
Lena Marshman, Horsham Saints - 36 votes
Lena Marshaman has clinched the 15 and under best and fairest, but team success will be front of mind for the Saints' shooter.
Marshman shot 206 goals during the regular season but did not take her position in the attacking ring in rounds one, three and nine.
Her season-high of 25 goals occurred in round 17 against Ararat, then was matched in the first qualifying final against Warrack.
Horsham Saints play Warrack once again in the preliminary final at Davis Park on Sunday, September 10.
Runner-up - Alana Graveson, Stawell - 24 votes
13 and Under
Olivia Taylor, Horsham Saints - 27 votes
Olivia Taylor made it a clean sweep for the Horsham Saints with her 13 and Under best and fairest win.
Taylor played in 15 of 16 regular season matches as the Saints finished on top of the ladder with a 15-1 record.
The Saints shooter finished with 216 goals in the regular season, with a high of 25 coming in round three against the Warriors.
Horsham Demons and Stawell will face off in the preliminary final for the chance to match up against Taylor's Saints in the grand final.
Runner up- Ruby Bethune, Horsham Saints - 25 votes
