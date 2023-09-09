THE West Wimmera Shire Council is running its annual free green waste disposal period for all residents, providing a valuable opportunity to address overgrown vegetation in the region.
From Saturday, September 23 to Sunday, October 8, residents can take advantage of this complimentary service by delivering their green waste to their nearest transfer stations at no cost.
The council has a free green waste disposal period for residents between July and September each year.
This initiative aims to promote community safety and maintain our surroundings' pristine beauty.
Chief executive David Bezuidenhout said it was an important initiative, especially in light of the upcoming summer period.
"Any excessive vegetation could be a potential fire hazard as the weather warms up," he said.
"This is a great opportunity for residents to take action, clean up their properties, and get rid of any unwanted green waste."
SENIORS WEEK: Johnny Cash, June Carter tribute show coming to Nhill
Overgrown vegetation poses fire risks and can impact the overall aesthetics and safety of the region.
The free green waste disposal period is an excellent chance for residents to contribute to a cleaner, safer environment.
For more information about the locations and operating hours of transfer stations within the shire, go to https://www.westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Residents/Rubbish-and-recycling/Landfill-and-transfer-stations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.