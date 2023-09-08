If you're heading out to Quantong Recreation Reserve for today's Horsham District Football and Netball League grand final action, remember to pack warm.
High winds and low temps are set to hit, giving the league's best footballers and netballers a challenge for the decider.
A cold night has left some frost on the ground but according to the bureau of meteorology, that is predicted to shift by 10am.
Clouds are expected to fill the clear morning sky but stay dry for the districts juniors before potential showers hit in the afternoon.
The afternoon temperature is predicted to be 13C, but strong winds could make conditions feel colder at the field.
A westerly is expected to be blowing all day across the field, coming hardest between 1 and 4pm, hitting speeds of 22km/h, with gusts of 35km/h set to make kicking long difficult.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.