The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos are the 2023 Horsham and Football District Football League premiers.
Having gone unbeaten through the regular season and finals, the Southern Roos beat the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9, to claim the club's seventh senior football flag.
It was a physical game from the first bounce with hard hitting tackles coming thick and fast.
Harrow Balmoral gave away two early free kicks for heavy contact.
Despite this, the Southern Roos were first to score.
Harrow Balmoral's Simon Close managed to shake his defender and found open pastures with the ball in hand.
Two bounces later and he was punching it through the posts for six points.
Nick Pekin quickly followed this up with one of his own.
Jeparit Rainbow found space on the left wing, connecting several hand balls to push the ball forward in an offensive drive that led to its first points.
A second goal to Pekin preceded a lengthy period of goalless football, that was broken by two more Harrow Balmoral goals late in the quarter.
Down by four goals at quarter time, Jeparit Rainbow coach, Scott Driscoll commended his players' effort.
"The energy is spot on, the aggression is spot on," Driscoll told his men.
He told them they just need to harness it.
A slow second term saw points trickle both ways.
JR were the first to find reward after six goalless minutes and Harrow Balmoral hit back in the 11th minute.
A tense midfield battle played out through the term, with both sides' defenses proving hard to penetrate.
Jeparit Rainbow were the side in more control, and after persistent pressure came a run of goals, closing the gap to nine points by halftime.
Harrow Balmoral burst into the third quarter with three early goals, with Jeparit Rainbow getting a couple in response.
The Southern Roos kept the pressure high through the term, trapping the ball in the side's offensive 50, with points flowing.
At the final break, Harrow Balmoral held the lead with Jeparit Rainbow needing to make up 28 to win.
Jeparit Rainbow took control of the early ball in the fourth quarter, the side surged forward but was unable to take advantage before a lengthy pause due to an injury to a Storm player.
After going up to contest a mark, the player fell to the ground clutching his back.
Play was paused for several minutes as an ambulance was brought onto the field.
Rain fell during the delay, and as play resumed, conditions were difficult.
Building an offensive push was difficult as the player slipped on the soggy ground.
Jeparit Rainbow showed signs of a late fight, bit a committed Harrow Balmoral defense spoiled several crucial Storm kicks.
Late goals went the way of Jeparit Rainbow, but it was too late.
Harrow Balmoral won, 11.3 (69) - 7.7 (49).
The Southern Roos' Michael Close was named best on ground, while Jeparit Rainbow's Nicholas Yarran top scored with four goals.
