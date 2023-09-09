The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos win the HDFNL premiership

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:34am, first published September 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos are the 2023 Horsham and Football District Football League premiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.