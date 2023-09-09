The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Edenhope Apsley defeated Laharum to claim 2023 HDFNL flag

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:44am, first published September 9 2023 - 8:00pm
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have gone through the entire 2023 HDFNL season undefeated, with a 10-goal win over Laharum in the 2023 grand final on Saturday, September 10.

