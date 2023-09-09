The Edenhope Apsley Saints have gone through the entire 2023 HDFNL season undefeated, with a 10-goal win over Laharum in the 2023 grand final on Saturday, September 10.
The full-time score at Quantong Recreation Reserve was 53-43.
It was an end-to-end start between Edenhope Apsley and Laharum in the A Grade grand final.
Both mid-courts looked to move the ball quickly to gain the upper hand.
The Saints quickly scored the first two goals as the early period of play was spent in its front court.
As a result, Edenhope Apsley opened up a 9-3 lead.
The first term continued to be played at a lightning pace.
Saints goal shooter Sacha McDonald provided a focal point in the goal third before the Demons enjoyed some time in its attacking third.
Laharum reduced the margin to two goals at the first change.
HDFNL seniors grand final: Harrow Balmoral crowned premiers
In its huddle, the Demons were pleased after its nervous start.
Goal shooter Caitlin Story wanted her side to maximise its opportunities in the second term.
Both defensive units created turnovers in the second quarter's opening minutes.
The Saints looked to transition the ball quickly into its attacking third to make the most of the numbers advantage.
A five-goal advantage was re-opened as Edenhope Apsley was the first to settle into its rhythm.
The Saints extended its lead to 10 and took a 29-19 lead at half-time.
Despite its momentum coming into the second half, there was plenty of talk in the Saints huddle.
There was focus on its ball movement and attempting to lessen the impact of Demons goal keeper Bec McIntyre.
Laharum's defence held firm early in the third quarter.
The Demons turned over a defensive centre as the battle between McDonald and McIntyre heated up.
Emalie Iredell created a turnover of her own as the margin was trimmed to eight goals.
Laharum pushed late in the term, but Edenhope Apsley remained eight goals ahead at the last change.
"Let's chip away, we'll give it all we've got," Story said in the Demons huddle.
The Saints' defensive pressure lifted early in the last term as Laharum pushed the pace of play.
The margin hovered between eight and 10 goals as the Demons surged through the mid-point of the quarter.
Edenhope Apsley defender Shannon Freeman battled through the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury.
Laharum got within seven goals, but it was too little, too late as Edenhope Apsley claimed its second consecutive A Grade title.
Sacha McDonald shot 36 goals from 38 attempts for the Saints.
McDonald's only two misses came in the first quarter.
Shannon Freeman was adjudged best on court.
Caitlin Story added 27 goals from 32 attempts for the Demons.
Liv Jones joined Story in the best.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.