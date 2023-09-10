The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ararat defeated Horsham Saints, earn grand final berth | WFNL PF football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated September 10 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven unanswered goals in the first quarter from Ararat has led to an

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.