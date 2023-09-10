Seven unanswered goals in the first quarter from Ararat has led to an
110-point win over the Horsham Saints in the WFNL preliminary final on Sunday, September 10.
The full-time score at Davis Park was 25.21 (171) - 9.7 (61).
Rain fell pre-game, which turned the Davis Park surface slippery.
Tex Korewha started deep forward and matched up with Saints captain Angus Martin.
It took less than one minute for the Saints to strike.
From a spearing pass inside the forward 50, Will Brennan poked the football home from close range as the Saints drew first blood.
In his first game back from injury since round 14, Jack Ganley roved a contest and kicked a goal seven minutes in to level the scores at 1.1 (7).
The Rats' forward pressure was rewarded as Ben Taylor kicked a goal after a kickout was intercepted, and Ararat took its first lead of the afternoon.
Tom Mills converted a set shot from a tight angle as the Rats owned territory.
Tom Williamson, Ganley and Mills added quick goals as Ararat opened a 37-point lead 24 minutes into the opening term.
Robert Armstrong made it seven consecutive goals for Ararat a minute later.
Brennan added his second just before the quarter-time siren as the Saints countered from full-back.
The Rats took a 38-point lead at the first change.
Rats senior coach Matt Walder was pleased after the Saints started fast.
"It was a great response," Walder said.
"But they're going to keep coming, so that's our first response of four."
The sun baked the pristine surface, which made for fast-paced ball movement, and it did not take the Rats long to pick up where it left off.
Matthew Spalding kicked from close range two minutes into the term.
Korewha made it two goals as the Ararat already had 18 scoring shots five minutes into the second term.
Spalding added his second after an unselfish pass from Williamson before Bates booted the Rats' eleventh, 12 minutes into the quarter.
Brennan added his third after a 50-metre free-kick before Ganley responded with his third 18 minutes in.
Jack Ganley kicked two of the last four goals in the second term as Ararat led by 73 points at the long break.
After the opening five minutes were played between the arcs, an unselfish handball saw Saints key forward Jarrod Garth pop through his first of the afternoon.
The Rats responded two minutes later with its sixteenth goal of the match.
Ararat kicked a further five goals to one in the third term and took an even 100-point lead at the last change.
Saints senior coach Ben Knott wanted his side to play the game out and do it in their style.
"Let's give it one more quarter of intent and effort. You've done it all year," Knott said.
The Rats continued to turn the scoreboard over in the final term.
Ararat and the Saints added three goals in the final term as the Rats romped to an 110-point win.
Jack Ganley and Tom Mills led the way for the Rats, with seven and six goals respectively.
Mills joined Jake Robinson atop the best.
Will Brennan added three goals for the Saints.
Captain Angus Martin, who moved forward in the second half, kicked his first goal of the season.
Brennan and Jordy Keyte featured in the best.
The Rats will get the chance at redemption against Southern Mallee in the 2023 WFNL grand final on Saturday, September 16.
