Horsham Demons defeated the Dimboola Roos in a WFNL preliminary final at Nhill's Davis Park on Sunday, September 10.
Starting on a dry court, the Demons took control of the early contest, a stout defense interrupted Dimboola's offensive drives with interceptions.
But, as the term wore on, the Roos netballers found their feet and carved a reliable trail to the ring, where Liv Jorgensen stood at goal shooter, with her sniper's aim ready.
Jorgensen was afforded 11 shots during the quarter and took to the first break with an unblemished record.
The Roos single pronged attack saw Billie Barber go without a look to the ring, but the mid court contest kept the side from falling behind.
Only one shot missed all term and the Demons held a one goal advantage at quarter time.
Dimboola centre, Hannah Dubois, put in an impressive performance that saw her named among the Roos best, but her second quarter absence from the court was noticed.
Horsham Demons dominated the mid court battle.
The Roos shot at 100 per cent but with only seven opportunities, the side fell behind as the Demons sunk 18 of its 23 shots at goal.
Rain began to fall in the third quarter but with Dubois' return to court helped the Roos re-discover find more consistent goals.
The side earned 16 shots, but was only successful with 10, while the Demons margin grew with the side scoring 16.
The Demons momentum rolled into the fourth quarter, where Georgia Batson scored nine goals and Imogen Worthy sunk six.
Football: Harrow Balmoral crowned premiers
Horsham won 61-39, with a margin of 22 goals.
Casey Rentsch and Georgie Carberry were named as Horsham's best.
Holly Ross joined Dubois in earning the same honour for the Roos.
The Horsham Demons will now travel to Dimboola Recreation Reserve to take on the Horsham Saints in the WFNL A grade netball grand final on Saturday, September 16.
