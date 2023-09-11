The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Pipers made a clean sweep at the Pipe Band Competition

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 9:00am
It was a clean sweep for the Horsham City Pipe Band, who won each grade they entered in the Mini Band, Quintet, and Solo Drumming Competition on Sunday, September 10.

Sheryl Lowe

