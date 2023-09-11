It was a clean sweep for the Horsham City Pipe Band, who won each grade they entered in the Mini Band, Quintet, and Solo Drumming Competition on Sunday, September 10.
Seven bands from Victoria and South Australia entered the competition held in the Botanic Gardens Horsham under blue skies after a wet and windy few days in the lead-up to the event.
"We were a bit worried about the weather the day before with so much rain, but we were lucky, and Sunday was sunny most of the time," organiser Ms Liz Minne said.
Horsham City Pipe Band won the Grade 4B Selection of Marches [SOM], Grade 4B Medley, and Grade 4B Quintets.
"It was a clean sweep for the Horsham City Pipe Band," said Professor Euan Wallace AM, Secretary of Pipe Bands Victoria.
Ms Minne said the Horsham City Band Members were surprised but delighted to do well in the competition.
Bands competing included Horsham City Pipe Band, Ballarat Grammar, Ringwood Highland, Pipe Band, 5/6 RVR Pipes and Drum, City of Adelaide, and Golden City Pipe Band Bendigo.
Pipe Sergeant for the Ringwood Pipe Band, Mike Taylor, said, "The Horsham Botanic Gardens is a perfect setting for the competition. We played here last year for the Horsham Band centenary so we were looking forward to returning to Horsham for this event."
The event attracted a good crowd who could move throughout the gardens to listen to the various competitors who were spread around the Botanic Gardens, so there was continuous entertainment.
"The judges said they were thrilled with the day, and the visiting band members loved the gardens hoped Horsham would host the event next year," Ms Minne said.
