Enjoy every finals win you can

It's September, and in Australia, that means finals time.
Football, netball, hockey, rugby, soccer, petanque... you get the point. We love our sport, and we love winners.
On Saturday, Harrow-Balmoral and Edenhope-Apsley capped off memorable seasons with wins in the HDFNL grand final.
Both sides enjoyed a perfect season - 18 consecutive wins - to earn a place in history as one of the region's most dominant sides.
On Saturday, I covered the Mininera & District grand final in Mininera.
There, I saw Tatyoon claim the senior football and A-grade netball double.
You could see how much the win meant to the players, club, and community.
The Hawks did not win everything, losing the B Grade grand final by two points to the Ararat Eagles.
There was a bittersweet moment where one partner celebrated the win, consoling his significant other after hearing of the grand final loss.
Having played various levels of sport, I know a bit about losing.
I lost a cricket grand final by 18 runs, a basketball final in overtime by two points, went down in hockey 1-0, and even lost a gridiron title match 18-15.
The only grand final I have won was indoor soccer; I celebrated it because it was the lone grand final that I was on the right side of the score.
Celebrate the wins, no matter how small they are, because you may never get another chance.
