The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Wallup Hall's 100th celebrations attracted a crowd and a yarn or two

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
September 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrations for the Wallup Hall centenary attracted 100 people for lunch, a chat, and a few yarns on September 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.