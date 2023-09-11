Celebrations for the Wallup Hall centenary attracted 100 people for lunch, a chat, and a few yarns on September 10.
If the walls of the 100-year-old hall could talk, there would have been more tales told, but there was plenty to keep the conversation going as generations gathered and relived life at Wallup.
Hall Committee secretary and treasurer Robert McRae said the day went well.
"Many of the families were represented by several generations, which made for a nice get-together," he said.
"Even the children enjoyed themselves, and it was an opportunity for the next generation to make memories."
Tales were recalled of roller skating on metal wheels, pre-rubber, speeding off the stage on a makeshift ramp, most likely the nearest trestle not being used for supper then, they said.
"There weren't many gutsers," said one storyteller. "And there was a rail attached to the walls for the learners."
The kerosine-lit hall attracted big crowds to the dances, but the lamps would soon lose their glow and had to be pumped up to keep the hall lit.
One courting couple arrived at the hall for the regular dance in a horse and gig and decided during the evening, they'd go for a stroll.
On their return, and it was a very dark night, they hitched the horse to the gig. When it was time to head off on the six-mile trip home, they realised the gig was on one side of the fence, and the horse was on the other side.
The Wallup Pipe Band rehearsed in the hall for 60 years, but as most of the members were farmers, they had much catching up to do, and practice didn't begin until 9 pm some nights, they said.
Ian McRae was the only person present who could claim to outdo the hall in years, having celebrated his 101st birthday in July.
He shared some of the changes he'd seen in farming in 100 years, from horse teams to drones and camera technology on machinery.
"I'd like to thank everyone for coming and making it such a success and also Kara Hadzic for arranging sponsorship for the Hall's centenary on behalf of the Murra Warra Windfarm," Mr Robert McRae said.
