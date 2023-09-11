The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 11:00am
The Wimmera's Joel Freijah (pictured) and Oscar Gawith will turn their attention to the AFL draft after losing an elimination final. File picture
Minyip Murtoa defender Oscar Gawith and Rebels teammate Joel Freijah will turn their attention to the AFL draft after the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys bowed out of the Talent League finals with a 19-point loss to Geelong at Kardinia Park on Sunday.

