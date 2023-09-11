Minyip Murtoa defender Oscar Gawith and Rebels teammate Joel Freijah will turn their attention to the AFL draft after the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys bowed out of the Talent League finals with a 19-point loss to Geelong at Kardinia Park on Sunday.
It was a game filled with momentum swings as the Falcons escaped out to a three-goal lead midway through the third term before the Rebels drew to within a goal at the final break.
Geelong dominated the fourth quarter despite being down two rotations with Thomas Burke sealing the elimination final win with a monstrous goal from outside 50 metres.
It is an earlier-than-expected ending to a season that promised so much for the Rebels, as Geelong advances to the third week of Talent League finals, one win away from a grand final berth.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak from the Rebels and was their first loss to Geelong after three matches.
Koroit export Mitchell Lloyd made it nine-consecutive games with a goal, finishing with two majors on Sunday.
Luamon Lual was impressive for the Rebels off half-back, while bottom-ager Jonty Faull did all he could up forward, providing a target all afternoon.
Lual finished with a game-high 21 disposals as Jack Ough and Mitchell Lloyd both kicked a team-high two goals for the Rebels.
Lual and his South Warrnambool teammate George Stevens now turn their attention to the AFL Draft.
Gawith was invited to the state combined on November 8, 14 and 15.
Freijah is one of 61 prospects invited to the national draft combine to be held before the state combine on November 8.
