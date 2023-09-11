Melbourne-born artist Martin King has taken out the top prize for his work, tree of life, diary of lost souls in twenty volumes No 2, with Awards of Excellence presented to Zena Cumpston, Johanna Weiss and Lizzie Horne at the official opening of the 2023 WAMA Art Prize held at Ararat Gallery TAMA.
The bi-annual WAMA Art Prize, Works on Paper, celebrates connectivity with nature and raises awareness of conserving our nation's precious and unique environment by showcasing a multi-disciplinary range of nature-inspired Australian artists.
Eastern Marr member Paul Kelly officially opened the WAMA Art Prize with an Acknowledgment of Country, followed by Mayor Jo Armstrong's welcome to visitors attending the celebration.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong noted the opening event was well attended and full of vibrancy.
"Ararat Gallery TAMA is proud to host the opening of the WAMA Art Prize and support local artists. With hundreds of entries from around the country, I can greatly appreciate the high standard and thoughtfulness behind the diverse works found in this exhibition," Cr Armstrong said.
"On behalf of Ararat Rural City, I'd like to congratulate the winners and thank the WAMA Arts Advisory Council for sharing this incredible, nature-inspired exhibition with our community."
The WAMA Art Prize had over 300 artworks submitted, with 50 finalists represented at the exhibition held in Ararat Gallery TAMA.
Commenting on the winners, WAMA Arts Advisory Council chair Jacky Healy said the artwork was thought-provoking.
"The winning artworks revealed the range of artists engaged with nature and the environment," she said.
"Martin King is one of Australia's leading printmakers, his work evokes the impact of colonisation on our landscape and the fusing together of the past and present through the natural world.
"Zena Cumpston's work on paper shares the deep cultural knowledge of First Nations People. The work physically incorporates kopi (gypsum) from her country, manifesting country as ever-present within her.
"While Johanna Weiss's work is in response to the bushfires that ravaged the coastal areas of NSW. Her work commemorates nature's capacity to regenerate after devastation, symbolised by the layers of paper in her work.
"Finally, Lizzie Horne, in amazement observes the movements of the lace monitors and their state of camouflage in the landscape through a superbly detailed etching."
A People's Choice Prize will also be awarded, with voting open to visitors via wama.net.au.
WAMA is Australia's National Centre for Environmental Art, located between Halls Gap and Pomonal.
The WAMA Art Prize exhibition runs until Sunday, November 19, 2023. For more information, visit www.ararat.gallerytama.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.