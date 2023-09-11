The Wimmera Mail-Times
WAMA Art Prize 2023: Martin King's Tree of Life Takes Center Stage

Updated September 11 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Melbourne-born artist Martin King has taken out the top prize for his work, tree of life, diary of lost souls in twenty volumes No 2, with Awards of Excellence presented to Zena Cumpston, Johanna Weiss and Lizzie Horne at the official opening of the 2023 WAMA Art Prize held at Ararat Gallery TAMA.

