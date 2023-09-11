Update (September 12, 8.40am):
Officers from the Victoria Police Critical Incident Response Team arrested a man in Horsham as part of an ongoing investigation.
The 28-year-old man was arrested in Roberts Avenue on Monday, September 11, at about 2pm.
A police spokesperson said a search warrant was executed at a motel in Stawell Road.
"A loaded shotgun and alleged pen pistol was seized," the spokesperson said.
"A quantity of prescription medication, methylamphetamine and an item believed to be a steroid was also found."
The Horsham man, subject to a firearm prohibition order, faces eight charges, including being a prohibited person, possessing a firearm, possessing methylamphetamine, possessing steroids and resisting arrest.
Enquiries have revealed that the firearm was allegedly stolen during an aggravated burglary in Horsham in December 2017.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Horsham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Earlier: Horsham Police spokesperson has confirmed they made an arrest this afternoon, Monday, September 11, on Roberts Avenue Horsham.
The arrest was made mid-afternoon at about 3pm.
Police could not confirm how many people were involved and why the arrest was made but said the matter was ongoing and still under investigation.
They expect to have further information available as the investigation continues.
Police encourage the public to report a crime using the following means for police attendance.
If you need police attendance for a non-urgent matter, you can ring 131 444.
In an emergency call, triple zero.
