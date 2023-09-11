Horsham Police spokesperson has confirmed they made an arrest this afternoon, Monday, September 11, on Roberts Avenue Horsham.
The arrest was made mid-afternoon at about 3pm.
Police could not confirm how many people were involved and why the arrest was made but said the matter was ongoing and still under investigation.
They expect to have further information available as the investigation continues.
Police encourage the public to report a crime using the following means for police attendance.
If you need police attendance for a non-urgent matter, you can ring 131 444.
In an emergency call, triple zero.
