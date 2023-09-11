The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Nhill possible home to new GCH-Mind Australia mental health initiative

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new mental health and wellbeing connect centre will support people in the Grampians region caring for someone with mental health and substance use challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.