In partnership with ACT Natimuk, Northern Grampians Shire Council has teamed up again to present Gatherings 2023.
Gatherings 2022 was a great success in the towns of Halls Gap, St Arnaud, Stawell, and Great Western. This year, the free community event is presented in the towns of St Arnaud and Halls Gap. It delivers, once again, art created in collaboration with the local artists and communities.
Through the mediums of projections, light, audio, Augmented Reality, and animated imagery, the event is an opportunity for the community and visitors alike to marvel, interact, and celebrate.
Gatherings 2023 kicks off in St Arnaud with Night Blooms on October 14, produced by Jacinda O'Sullivan.
Set in the iconic Queen Mary Gardens, it features 'The Hothouse,' an illuminated pop-up conservatory.
Interactive nighttime digital animations set to an original soundtrack start at 7.30pm and throughout the gardens will be a fully immersive light and projection experience created in collaboration with the community. During the day, the AR Trail highlights some of the iconic spaces and murals of St Arnaud.
The following week, October 21, Halls Gap will host 'The Moth Trail' developed by Creative Producer Jillian Pearce.
Starting at the Pop-up Park at 7pm with live music and Augmented Reality magic, visitors can follow the light trail to the Botanical Gardens and Primary School as night falls. An interactive trail of shadow projections, unexpected animations, and interactive projection installations of the art and performance of artists and Halls Gap community groups.
ACT Natimuk General Manager and Gatherings 2023 Project Producer Tracey Skinner, said, "The town Creative Producers are excited to revisit the project for 2023. Building relationships with the community to create a socially connected and accessible event that welcomes all is a key element of Gatherings 23."
The Northern Grampians Shire Council acknowledges the support of the Victorian Government through the Local Living Fund for Gatherings 2023.
