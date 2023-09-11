Horsham's Home of History campaign gains momentum as sites and costings are considered.
The August meeting moved forward with stage one of the Feasibility Study Review and has invited the community to become involved with ideas for exhibitions and activities.
With the support of Horsham Rural City Council a small group began investigating community interest in establishing a Home of History for Horsham and District items that otherwise could be lost to other museums or lost altogether.
Initiated by Mr Col Thomas earlier this year, the idea has attracted interest in finding a suitable property to revisit the idea of a museum in Horsham.
The meeting voted to continue contacting Museums Victoria and Orange Regional Museum for ideas and support on the best way forward.
They also agreed that HRCC Kevin O'Brien investigated available vacant buildings or land that would be appropriate and followed up with the council's planning department.
Suggestions for a site to establish the museum included the former Olde Horsham Restaurant, the former service station on Stawell Road, and several vacant blocks in Horsham.
The meeting agreed the museum should cater to all ages and need a focus point in addition to exhibitions, preferably interactive content that would create greater interest than static displays.
HRCC agreed to advertise for expressions of interest to the community and commence the compilation of a list of items available.
Letters have been sent to the Horsham RSL and the Historical Society with the idea that a museum could house their organisaitons or store items for display.
The next meeting will be held on September 28 at 4 pm in the HRCC Offices.
