The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham's Home of History idea begins to grow and gain momentum.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated September 13 2023 - 10:49am, first published September 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Col Thomas is at the centre of a community campaign to establish a Home of History for Horsham. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Mr Col Thomas is at the centre of a community campaign to establish a Home of History for Horsham. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Horsham's Home of History campaign gains momentum as sites and costings are considered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.