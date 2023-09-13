The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Noradjuha Quantong win HDFNL grand final

John Hall
By John Hall
September 13 2023 - 2:00pm
On a home track at Quantong Recreation Reserve, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers defeated the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos to claim the 2023 HDFNL reserve grade football premiership on Saturday, September 9.

