On a home track at Quantong Recreation Reserve, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers defeated the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos to claim the 2023 HDFNL reserve grade football premiership on Saturday, September 9.
The win came only two weeks after the two side's previous meeting, when Harrow Balmoral came away the victors in a qualifying final showdown at Stawell's North Park.
A close contest in the early minutes made it difficult to separate the sides.
Two goals to each team saw Harrow Balmoral lead into the first break by one behind.
Noradjuha Quantong earned three shots at goal in the second quarter, coming away with majors every time.
Harrow Balmoral had three looks at the posts as well, but with one wayward shot, the Southern Roos fell behind.
Later in the game, a strong midfield contest led Harrow Balmoral into the forward 50 more often than the Bombers, but the Southern Roos struggled to maximize the rewards.
The side had seven looks at the posts in the second half, amounting to only 12 points.
Noradjuha Quantong made only five scoring shots after half time, but, with four soaring through the centre posts, the Bombers added 25 points.
At the final siren, Noradjuha Quantong held a 17 point lead, winning 9.3 (57) - 5.10 (40).
Noradjuha Quantong's Brent McIntyre was named best of field, while teammates, Ryan Fischer, Jordan McDonald, Thomas East, Kelvin Price and Shane Oakley joined him in the Bomber's best players list.
McIntyre was a standout in the Bombers' defense and was critical in limiting the Southern Roos chances as the side put on a late offensive push.
Only two Southern Roos - Quentin Willmott (3) and Clinton Robinson (2) - came away from the grand final with goals to their names, while Noradjuha Quantong's nine goals was spread amongst seven kickers.
Oakley, East, Fischer (2), Shaun Bray (2), Tory Chapple and Coby Wilde all claimed grand final goals for the Bombers.
