Horsham Saints coach Jess Cannane expects the team that can control the pressure moments to come out on top of the A Grade grand final on Saturday, September 16.
"It's going to go for goal, and it's going to be about who can control the really pressure moments, and they come throughout every 15 minutes of each quarter," Cannane said.
Not only is a second consecutive grand final victory on the line for the Saints, but also an undefeated season.
However, Cannane is not concerned about the prospect.
"We also have been on the other side of it multiple times. So, we know exactly what it feels like to be in both positions," Cannane said.
"The extra added pressure of being a grand final makes it even more exciting for us. It will be pretty close and go down to the wire."
Demons captain Georgie Carberry hopes to finish with the ultimate goal after a consistent year, with the losses to Saints the only blemishes on Horsham's record.
"The whole year has been really consistent for us. We've had a really good first half, and the second half really cemented ourselves," Carberry said.
"Then we had some injuries throughout the second half of the season. So it's changed everything up. So we're a completely different side to how we started."
Horsham's 42-goal win over Stawell set up a clash with the Saints in the second semi-final.
A five-goal loss meant a trip to Nhill, where the Demons recorded a 22-goal win over Dimboola in the preliminary final.
On a personal level, the 2022 Hatcher Medallist has enjoyed spending most of the year in the midcourt.
"Not having that pressure of having to shoot, I think is just something that I've absolutely loved," Carberry said.
I think I've had a consistent year, I come off the court, and I'm happy with how I play. So that's the main thing."
The Saints and Demons will face off at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
In a rematch of the second semi-final, Ashlee Grace's side is on the verge of an undefeated season.
The Saints claimed a 24-goal win in the sides' last meeting before Horsham defeated Warrack in the preliminary final.
Jorja Clode claimed the league's best and fairest by two votes, while Sarah Miller will be one to watch for the Demons.
The roles are reversed in B Grade as the Demons will look to cement an unblemished season against its local rivals.
A six-goal win at Anzac Park as Horsham secured the first place in the grand final, the Saints held off Minyip Murtoa by the same margin at Davis Park.
Demons attacker Brianna Luciana will be key to Horsham's premiership chances, whilst Saints defender Zeena Kelm will look to do the best and fairest and premiership double.
The Demons and Eagles will face off for the second time in three weeks.
Horsham claimed wins of 17 and 22 goals during the regular season before a 17-goal win at Anzac Park.
Zarli Knight shot 28 goals in the second semi-final, whilst Warrack co-captain Lauren Clyne has led from the front all finals series.
The Warriors are one win away from defending its C Grade title when it plays Horsham on Saturday, September 16.
However, the Demons claimed a 15-goal victory in round eight before a tight two-goal win in round 17.
Warriors mid-courter Courtney McIlvride claimed the best and fairest one vote ahead of Demon Janelle Knight.
The Stawell defence will have to account for leading goal thrower Mikayla Rethus, who finished the regular season with 509 goals.
Read more: Bombers bag ressies flag | HDFNL grand final
Stawell has gone the long way to reach the 13 and Under grand final.
From a fourth-placed finish, The Warriors have defeated Dimboola, Ararat and Horsham on its way to a grand final berth.
The Saints dropped only a single game throughout the season and defeated the Demons 30-12 in the second semi-final.
Olivia Taylor shot 216 goals in the regular season on the way to the best and fairest, as teammate Ruby Bethune finished runner-up.
Ruby Nicholson has been a strong performer for the Warriors throughout the finals series.
In three matches, Nicholson has shot 70 goals and was featured in the best on three occasions.
Read more: NQ win tense 14's finale | HDFNL grand final
The Demons and Saints will wrap up the day at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Horsham holds the edge over its local rivals with a three-goal win in round two and a three-goal victory in the second semi-final.
In its other finals matches, the Saints had two wins over Stawell.
Georgia Baker-Miller has been crucial for the Saints and won the best and fairest medal.
Baker-Miller shot 298 goals in the regular season.
Michelle Clarkson matched Baker-Miller's goal tally at the other end of the court and finished runner-up in the best and fairest.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.