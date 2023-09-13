The Pimpinio Tigers won a second HDFNL 17 and under netball premiership in as many years.
The side beat Kalkee 40-36.
The Tigers got out to a strong lead in the opening quarter, with goal shooter Ada Binney as the point of the side's attack.
Binney sunk seven of her 11 shots before quarter time, to give the Tigers a four goal lead at the first break.
Goal attack, Amalie Brown shone in the second quarter, as Binney began to struggle and kept the Kees from closing the gap by more than one goal.
A strong defence paid off in the third quarter as Pimpinio limited Kalkee's opportunities and was able to pull away.
Kalkee found momentum in the fourth, with Jarrah Martin shooting eight from 11, but, Pimpinio was able to hold the Kees off and claim the win.
Premiers crowned:
The Kees did lift the B grade cup after emerging from the grand final with a one goal advantage against Natimuk United.
A strong mid court afforded the Kees plenty of opportunity on the opening quarter, with offensive duo, Lisa Fulton and Jaymi O'Connor, having 19 looks to the ring.
The Kees led by three at the first break before Natimuk United's Casey Vanstan shot nine goals from 12 looks to see the Rams swoop into the lead by half time.
Read also: Gatherings' return to the Northern Grampians
Teams remained deadlocked through the third quarter with the Kee's narrow fourth quarter in just enough to snag the lead and the premiership.
Kalkee's coach, Melissa Beddison was named best on court.
Another success for Kalkee came in the 15 and under grand final as the side beat Pimpinio 31-27.
Pimpinio win the opening quarter by two goals, but could not contain the Kees for the balance of the game.
Kalkee's Jaydah Pitt and Emma Streeter starred in the game, and were named as their side's best.
Read also: Home of History for Horsham
On their home court, Noradjuha Quantong claimed the C grade premiership, beating Pimpinio, 45-19.
A stout defence made scoring difficult for Pimpinio, with both Maree Thompson and Leah Dumesny suffering goalless quarters playing under the ring.
Bomber's goal keeper, Tashana Meyer earned best on court for her efforts limiting the Tigers rewards.
Pimpinio claimed the chocolates in the leagues youngest division, with the Tigers emerging from the 13 and under decider with a 20-15 win against Harrow Balmoral.
Mia Ladlow and Ruby Williams were named best for the Tigers, while Heidi Robinson and Primrose Dunstan earned the same for Harrow Balmoral.
A close C reserve grand final could only separate Edenhope Apsley and Noradjuha Quantong by two goals.
The Saints claimed the trophy, with a 37-35 win.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.