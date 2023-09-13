The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Tigers, Kees, Saints, and Bombers lift netball trophies

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:09pm, first published September 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Pimpinio Tigers won a second HDFNL 17 and under netball premiership in as many years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.