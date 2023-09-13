The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Under 17 dominance continues for Pimpinio, with back-to-back flags

Updated September 14 2023 - 12:19pm, first published September 13 2023 - 5:00pm
The Pimpinio Tigers have seen back-to-back premiership success in the HDFNL's under 17's grade, defeating the Natimuk United Rams in the grand final at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9.

John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

