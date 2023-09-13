The Pimpinio Tigers have seen back-to-back premiership success in the HDFNL's under 17's grade, defeating the Natimuk United Rams in the grand final at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9.
Natimuk United had qualified for the finals in fifth and were forced to wade through several higher placed team to make the grand final.
The Rams beat the Swifts, Harrow Balmoral and Kalkee, but the dream run ended against the unbeaten Tigers, who went on to finish a perfect season with the premiership cup.
Pimpinio controlled the opening term, restricting Natimuk United to two opportunities, while creating seven of their own.
Surging further ahead in the second quarter, Pimpinio kept the Rams to only one point.
At half time, Pimpinio led by 32 points.
Premiers crowned:
Scoring slowed in the third quarter but Pimpinio still displayed an edge before Natimuk United surged with a five-goal fourth quarter, but it was too late to overcome Pimpinio.
The Tigers won the match 10.12 (72) - 8.8 (56).
Pimpinio's Frederick Frew top-scored with four goals. Lachlan Dixon kicked two while Jarhyn McGrath, Brydon McPhee, Eli Friend and Eamon Pyers each kicked one.
Natimuk United's eight majors was spread amongst five kickers - Cody Maybery, Daniel Bell, Jack Dean, Joey Nagorcka and Blake Madin.
