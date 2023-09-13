The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers claimed the HDFNL under 14 premiership by the smallest of margins.
The Bombers beat the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars in a one-point thriller at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, September 9.
Kaniva Leeor United had claimed the chocolates when the two sides met in a qualifying final two weeks prior, with the Bombers having to survive a preliminary final against Rupanyup to make it to the decider.
Kaniva Leeor United scored steadily through the game, with one goal in each term.
Noradjuha Quantong kicked two in the first half, before a scoreless third quarter.
On the back foot, the Bombers kicked two majors in the fourth quarter to grab the lead as the clock ticked down.
Premiers crowned:
A late offensive push where KLU pinned the ball inside its forward 50 for much of the games later stages, failed to find a goal
As side's were tied on goals when the final siren sounded, the game came down to behinds, with Noradjuha Quantong's six trumping KLU's five.
Noradjuha Quantong's Fletcher Hawken top scored with three majors, while Mason Hair claimed the Bombers fourth goal.
Kaniva Leeor United's goal kickers were Ajay Bradburn (2), Harry Dickinson and Harrison Tink.
Best on ground went to Noradjuha Quantong's Micah Erhardt.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.