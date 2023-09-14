Southern Mallee captain Coleman Schache is excited for his club's third attempt at a WFNL premiership.
The Giants made grand finals in the 2018 and 19 seasons, going down to Horsham and Minyip Murtoa respectively.
"It's a very exciting week for the club. Grand finals are always a privilege to play in," Schache said.
Under first-year coach Kieran Delahunty, the Giants finished the regular season in third position in a season where Southern Mallee have battled injuries.
"Kieran's been great. He's obviously a first-year coach, which brings up its challenges. It's always a big learning curve, but he's been fantastic," Schache said.
"We went through a tough period and lost a few games in the middle of the year and then sort of bounced back towards the end.
"Kieran hasn't changed. He's kept the same message and kept positive all year. It's been fantastic for the club."
When Southern Mallee has had a full-strength squad on the ground, it has shown what a force it can be.
The Giants defeated Horsham Saints by 12 goals in the first qualifying final before securing its grand final berth with a four-goal win over Ararat.
However, Schache is prepared for what the Rats will throw at them.
"We've learned a lot [throughout the season], and we're ready to go. Hopefully we can take it up to them."
Dimboola Recreation Reserve will host the WFNL grand final on Saturday, September 16.
The opening bounce is scheduled for 2:20 pm.
