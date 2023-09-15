It's amazing how one gloriously sunny day can have the whole population humming.
Spring is in the air, and of course that just reminds us all that summer is on it's way!
The birds and bees are going ballistic at our place right now.
We have plovers, ducks, honeyeaters and sparrows all over the yard.
Parrots of every colour flit in and out of branches above the head of our one remaining chook Queenie, who is happily free-range scratching.
Some naughty birds are being very bad actors though too.
The magpies have stolen Megs and Sooty's dog food forever and now a couple of huge crows are swooping into the hen house to steal Queenie's beautiful brown eggs. Grrr.
I am an avid bird lover, so I've always found it hard to hate a bird, but knowing that the crows pecked at eyeballs of our lambs on the farm has made it extremely difficult for me to love them.
Surprisingly, it's a fabulously famous Australian native bird that has been causing me to behave very badly myself though lately.
We've had a kookaburra family nesting in the top of a palm tree on our front lawn that I'm pretty sure they killed just for that purpose.
I originally thought it was pretty cool to have them around, landing on our balconies and laughing at us from on high.
In recent months though, they have become unbearable.
They bang on all our windows with their beaks, from very early in the morning, and so loudly that we feel the glass must surely break.
The banging used to send me running to the front door to see who had arrived, but now it finds me shouting at them like a very disturbed person, and all to no effect.
The banging wouldn't be so completely awful if it wasn't accompanied by kookaburra slobber dripping down all my windows.
It's spoiling my view of this beautiful Spring weather!
Peace loving and unsure how to proceed, yesterday a loud buzzing noise replaced the banging, and I discovered a swarm of bees on the move who seemed tempted by the palm tree penthouse.
They are still there today, so I am counting my blessings and planning to wash my windows while I can.
