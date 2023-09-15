Following its strong preliminary final win, Ararat has kept the same 21-player squad for its grand final clash with Southern Mallee on Saturday, September 16.
Of the Rats' additions at Davis Park, Jack Ganley starred in the forward half with seven goals, while Riley Taylor and Adam Haslett performed well.
"There's a clean bill of health, so there's no queries there," Rats senior coach Matt Walder said.
Leigh Stewart returns to the line-up for the Giants after he missed the second semi-final, with Matt Bellinger making way.
Stewart had played 14 matches in 2023, with two goals and a best-player finish to his name.
"There is going to be some tough decisions at selection," Giants senior coach Kieran Delahunty said at training on September 13.
Ins: Nil.
Outs: Nil.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Riley Taylor, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Tex Korewha, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin.
Ins: Leigh Stewart.
Outs: Matt Bellinger.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Tobias Fisher, Sam White, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Kai Sheers, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Leigh Stewart.
