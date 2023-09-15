The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ararat stick to guns, Giants make one change | WFNL grand final team lists

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following its strong preliminary final win, Ararat has kept the same 21-player squad for its grand final clash with Southern Mallee on Saturday, September 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.