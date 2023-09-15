The Wimmera Mail-Times
Scheduled works see changes at Horsham Police Station

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
The service counter at Horsham Police Station will be closed to the public between October 18-23, 2023.

