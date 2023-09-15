Scheduled works see changes at Horsham Police Station

The service counter at Horsham Police Station will be closed to the public between October 18-23, 2023.
Horsham Police Station Commander Eddie Malpas said works in the police cells forced the change.
"When a police station counter is closed, police are still available and on patrol 24 hours a day to respond to incidents and deter crime," Cmdr Malpas said.
"Local police also continue operating within the station itself."
"We know crime is most effectively deterred and detected via highly visible patrols in the community, rather than from behind a desk at a police station."
Cmdr Malpas said police station counters are not well attended, particularly during the evening and overnight, with the community's first port of call Triple Zero (000) for emergencies or the Police Assistance Line (131 444) for non-urgent reports.
Phone lines will not be affected by the closure, and you can call the station on 5382 9200 to speak with an officer.
