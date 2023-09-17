The Horsham Hornets will have representatives at the 2023 Gold Nugget camp in Ballarat.
Chavi Sulic and Aiden Reinheimer will attend the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre on Wednesday, September 20.
Lani King, Rani Potter and Ruby Bethune will showcase their talents on September 21.
Country Victorian athletes have been selected from this year's Under-14 Academy Program, with 275 girls and boys selected to attend the camp.
Horsham Basketball Academy coach Cam Bruce credited the group's drive for its selection for the camp.
"They had to accumulate over 20 hours of training. We generally did two hours every Sunday at the stadium, so they put in a lot of effort," Bruce said.
"It's not just at the stadium with me. They had to go out at least a couple of times a week, find a ring and find time to shoot.
"So you're building a lot of their independence and skills up as well."
Despite being Bruce's first year in the role, he has seen the group develop both on and off the floor.
"They are actually some really talented kids. They're not just talented basketballers, but really good character kids," Bruce said.
"But just having a big group together from the one regional town it's good for the Horsham basketball pathway.
"You never know with other kids on the day. So if they get through, then it's obviously a big thing," Bruce said.
The opportunity to represent Victoria Country would expose the athletes to higher-quality coaching.
According to Bruce, potential selection would create a flow-on effect for future years.
"Not just this group, but next year's kids and the year after that. So we can keep building and making Horsham basketball. Even stronger
The best at the camp will be selected for the 2024 Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup and Southern Cross Challenge.
