Ever wanted to zoom your grandchildren, watch Antiques Roadshow on catch-up TV or find the correct information about Bitcoin?
The Horsham Library and Horsham Neighbourhood House are collaborating to host free Seniors Internet Technology sessions for the Seniors Week Festival.
Sessions will cover everything you need to know to surf the web, including different types of websites and how to find them, eSafety tips for safe browsing, how to print webpages and webpage copyright.
Laptops will be provided at each session, ideal for beginners or as a refresher. There are only 12 spots available per session, so bookings are essential.
The first session will run on Tuesday, October 3, at the Horsham Neighbourhood House, 13-15 Robin St, Horsham, from 10.30am.
The second session on Friday, October 6, will run from the Horsham Library, at 28 McLachlan Street, from 10.30am.
For any questions or inquiries, don't hesitate to contact the Horsham Library in person, phone 5381 5707, or email info@wimmeralibraries.vic.gov.au.
