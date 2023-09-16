The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Emmetts bolsters its presence with acquisition of Pringles Crouch

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated September 17 2023 - 10:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emmetts, one of Australia's leading family-owned John Deere agriculture equipment dealer groups, has acquired Pringles Crouch, a John Deere dealer group with four branches in the Eyre Peninsula and Mid North regions of South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.