Jarrod McLean, Darren Weir, Tyson Kermond hit with new charges

By Jessica Howard, and Monique Patterson
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
Racing identities Darren Weir, Jarrod McLean and Tyson Kermond have been hit with new charges over the use of a jigger on racehorses five years ago.

