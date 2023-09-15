Weather conditions will be favourable for players and spectators if you head to Dimboola Recreation Reserve for the WFNL grand final.
There is a chance of fog in the early morning, but with light winds predicted, it will clear into a sunny day, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Those light winds will tend north-westerly at 20-30 kilometres per hour, becoming westerly in the early afternoon.
The temperature for the start of the Under 14's clash between the Horsham Demons and Saints and the 13 and Under netball match between the Saints and Stawell is 10 degrees.
Conditions will warm gradually through the morning and reach the 20-degree mark in time for the Saints and Demons' A Grade netball match.
By the time of the opening bounce of the seniors clash between Southern Mallee and Ararat, the temperature is forecast to be 24 degrees.
So expect a fast-paced game of football.
With the warm conditions, both teams may fatigue quicker in the second half.
