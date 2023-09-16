The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Horsham Saints soar with WFNL premiership win | WFNL GF

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated September 16 2023 - 9:29pm, first published 9:00pm
Despite a determined opposition, with a fight that stayed strong until the final whistle, the Horsham Saints have beaten the Horsham Demons and claimed the 2023 Wimmera Football and Netball League A grade premiership.

