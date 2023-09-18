A fast start has helped Horsham claim the 2023 WFNL under 17 football premiership.
The Demons defeated its cross-town rivals - the Horsham Saints - by 11 points.
The win marks an incredible year for the premiers, coming into the game with a 17-match win streak.
Horsham booted five goals in the opening quarter while the Saints struggled to trouble the scorers, giving the minor premiers a 31-point lead at the first break.
The Saints got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, booting three goals from five scoring shots, limiting the Demons to just one goal.
At the main break, the Demons' lead was 19 points.
The Saints continued to whittle down Horsham's lead, kicking three goals to two, to cut the lead down to just 13 points.
With one hand on the premiership cup, the Demons peppered the goals in the final quarter, kicking one goal from six scoring shots.
The Saints were more economical, scoring two goals from three scoring shots; however, limited chances and dogged defence saw the Demons prevail 9.9 (63) to 8.4 (52).
Demon's Sam Janetzki was named best on ground in the grand final.
Lachlan Hobbs and Sam Potter kicked three goals each; Lachlan Hobbs was named in his side's best alongside Archie Elliott, Max Bunworth, Jeremy Kemp and Monty Wynne
Jack Henry kicked four goals for the Saints and was named best on the ground for the side, along with Bailey Brennan, Mitchell Clarke and Hugh Dougherty.
Mitchell Amos, Jaxon Crooks, Munyard and Jesse Taylor each kicked a goal.
