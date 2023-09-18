Advertising cuts hurting newspapers

Despite all the talk about the need for media diversity and trusted voices able to counter misinformation and lies on the Internet the loss of more than 200 newspapers in the past three years hasn't made very many headlines.
The reason is probably simple.
Most of the casualties have been in rural and regional Australia.
That is perhaps also why the federal government's 70 per cent reduction in advertising spending across regional newspapers in the 2022-2023 financial year has gone unremarked.
That spending for the most part has been redirected to the big US tech platforms that commodify the users of their ubiquitous social media feeds and devalue local news.
Regional and community newspapers put what's happening on their patch front and centre.
They don't just serve their local communities, they are an integral part of them.
The Wimmera Mail-Times is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year (first published in 1873). The Ararat Advertiser was established 166 years ago. The Courier in Ballarat has been published continuously for 156 years. Their roots go deep.
Labor responded swiftly before the last election to a steep rise in newsprint prices by committing to emergency support and that helped keep many papers in print.
But regional publishers - including ACM (which owns this masthead) and the member newspapers of Country Press Australia - say that restoring a fair share of the government's spending on advertising in regional and community papers will help give the industry more "certainty and sustainability".
In an open letter to the federal government published in The Canberra Times on Wednesday, the 300 newspapers represented by ACM and Country Press Australia reminded Canberra's decision-makers that their local news serves the interests of more than nine million regional Australians.
Despite this, they receive close to zero per cent of the government's ad spend.
In Victoria the government has mandated that a full page of government advertising appear in every regional and community newspaper each week.
The federal government should be doing the same, not only to put its messages in front of highly engaged audiences but to support public interest journalism and trusted local news - just as millions of regional Australian taxpayers do every day when they buy their local paper or sign up as a digital subscriber.
