The 145th Annual Horsham Agricultural Show 2023 program spans a whopping two days: Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23, featuring the all-new Horsham Show After Dark in Stable One on Saturday night.
"This year, we have new exhibits and all the previous favourites, and as well as having a focus on fun, we have an educational component with an interactive wool display, a milking machine, the primary school age program featuring the Picasso Cows from Edenhope and blade shearing. demonstrations," Horsham Show Event Manager Andrea Cross said.
Following the success of the Sensory Room last year, it will be featured again with the addition of teepees for even more quiet spaces for those needing a break from noise and excitement.
"In addition, we have the Horsham Show After Dark on Saturday night, and that's new, and the main show day is on Saturday this year for the first time," Ms Cross said, "so there's a lot to do, and see this year."
Gates are open on Saturday from 10am to 10pm.
"It really is a show for everyone,"Ms Cross said, " we have the animal nursery back this year, and we have cattle back in the form of two exhibition cows."
In addition to the blade shearing competition in the shearing shed, several local shearers will give demonstrations in the Stockmen's Beer Garden between 3pm and 5pm for a close-up view of the skill of blade shearing, complete with a running commentary.
There'll be whip-cracking, live music, giant bubbles, balloon modeling, Horsham Band Performance, miniature goat show, market stalls, felt sheep making, cake decorating, bike and scooter parade, miniature golf, yard dog trials, dog high jump competition, and a variety of food trucks and so much more.
Maydale Bar will be open from 2pm to 7pm and Stable One will open at 11am for tastings & sales, closing at 5pm before transforming into the VIP area for sponsors, members, and guests as part of Horsham Show After Dark.
"We are showcasing products from the region and the agricultural industry with hands-on activities," Ms Cross said.
