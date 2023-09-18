Truck Fire closed highway for 12 hours

The Western Highway between Horsham and Dimboola was closed for 23 hours after a truck caught fire early Saturday morning.
"Horsham Police responded to the truck fire on the Western Highway at Wail, at approximately 1.20am on Saturday, September 16, " Sergeant Travis Kerr said.
"Several local CFA attempted to extinguish a set of b-double trailers containing refrigerated food items," he said.
The driver of the truck managed to disconnect the prime mover, however, both trailers were completely destroyed.
The incident caused significant disruption to traffic travelling on the Western Highway, in both directions, as the highway was closed for approximately 12 hours, allowing for salvage crews to remove the destroyed trailers.
Initial investigations established the likely cause of the fire was a mechanical fault in the trailer's brakes.
